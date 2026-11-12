Six Sussex farms raided overnight as police hunt four suspects

Four people were captured on CCTV following the burglaries (Photo: Sussex Police)

Six farms and farm shops were burgled in a single night across East Sussex, with meat, butchery equipment and alcohol stolen in a suspected linked crime spree.

Sussex Police are investigating the break-ins, which took place overnight between Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November, and believe a group of four people may have been responsible.

Officers have released CCTV footage showing four people at one of the affected premises and are seeking information about a white Vauxhall van found near one of the locations.

The burglaries took place in Little Horsted, Hadlow Down, Mark Cross, Ringmer, Glynde and Mayfield, with police investigating possible connections between the incidents.

Detective Inspector Rob Tillyer, from Sussex Police's Burglary Team, said: “It is unusual to have multiple locations to be targeted in one evening but it is likely that these were opportunists and we consider the incidents linked.”

The series of burglaries has prompted a combined response from neighbourhood policing officers, rural crime specialists and burglary investigators.

Police have visited all six locations, carried out initial enquiries and involved forensic examiners where appropriate.

Officers are also examining CCTV footage as they work to identify those responsible and establish the circumstances surrounding the thefts.

Det Insp Tillyer said: “We recognise the hugely disruptive and intrusive nature of these offences and colleagues from Neighbourhood Policing, Rural Crime Team and Burglary Teams have provided a combined response.”

Neighbourhood policing officers and the Rural Crime Team have increased patrols across the affected areas following the incidents.

Rural businesses are being urged to secure entrances, buildings and vehicles, while remaining vigilant for suspicious activity.

Police have reassured those affected that extensive enquiries are continuing to identify the offenders, bring them to justice and recover stolen property.

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the six locations during the night of the burglaries.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Trek (Op Trek).

Suspicious activity can also be reported on 101, or 999 in an emergency.