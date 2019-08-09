Six teenagers arrested after 140 acres set alight

140 acres of farmland was destroyed following the fire (Photo: Humberside Fire)

Six teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a major fire which ripped through farmland and crops in Lincolnshire.

The 14-year-olds were arrested by Humberside Police after the Cleethorpes farm incident.

Around 140 acres of land was destroyed following the devastating fire, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

Humberside Police said in a statement: “We have arrested six teenage boys, from Cleethorpes and Humberston, in connection with a fire which set alight farm-land and crops on South Sea Lane in Cleethorpes yesterday (Monday 5 August) evening.







“Holiday makers and at nearby holiday parks were evacuated from their mobile homes while the emergency services worked to bring the fire under control.

“If anyone has any information about this fire or saw anything that would help with our enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 480 05/08/19.”

The incident follows news of a West Yorkshire farmer who admitted he may quit farming after a large barn fire caused by a suspected arson attack nearly killed 150 sheep.

Whilst arson attacks on farms and small holdings may be difficult to eliminate, the NFU has provided number of simple precautions can substantially reduce the risk.

Assessing the risk

• A quick survey around a farm will identify where an arsonist could strike

• Stacks should be of a reasonable size and at least 10 metres apart

• Removing hay and straw from the field quickly after harvest will take away a potential arson target

• It is also essential to maintain firefighting equipment and to prepare a fire routine and action plan for the safety of your family and employees