Six Women in Agriculture Summit tickets up for grabs

Women working in the Scottish farming industry can apply to win a ticket to the forthcoming Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) Summit in Germany.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has agreed to fund six places at the event, which will be taking place in Frankfurt between 2-3 December.

The event will provide attendees a platform to network and learn from other women working across the worldwide food and agricultural sector.

Successful applicants will also have access to the WFA Community Hub for 12 months, allowing ongoing learning and support after the summit.

Access includes participating in group discussions, advice on key issues, and the opportunity to share experience sharing and ambitions with others.

Also included are workshops, training sessions, roundtables, podcasts and structured networking and pre-event webinars/portals to meet fellow attendees in advance of the WFA Summit.

RHASS Chairman, Bill Gray said: “RHASS are delighted to be supporting the chance for six applicants to attend, so that they can return with fresh ideas and strategies to advance their organisations, businesses and the sector as a whole in Scotland.”

Candidates supported by this award, which is being funded in partnership with Women in Agricultural Scotland, will be required to produce a report detailing key outcomes and actions which will support their business.

Katrina Barclay, Women in Agriculture Scotland committee member, added: “We are aware the appetite to re-engage with in-person networking is growing and this opportunity to send a group of individuals to the event in December is a fantastic prospect.

“We are looking for applications from anyone who feels they can share their experience and knowledge gained from an exciting event program of workshops and seminars.“

Those interested in applying should submit a short video application, covering the key areas noted on the RHASS Award page.

The closing date for applications is midnight 17 October 2021.