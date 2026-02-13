Six young farmers appointed to represent future of British agriculture

The NFU has announced six new Student & Young Farmer Ambassadors who will take part in its two-year development programme from 2026 to 2028.

The selected candidates were chosen from a competitive field and will represent young members of the organisation at events and industry initiatives across the UK.

The appointments come at a time of growing pressure on the next generation of farmers, with the sector facing major change, rising costs and ongoing policy uncertainty.

Over the next two years, the ambassadors will attend events at parliament, contribute to advocacy and media activity, take part in projects such as the Shed Talks podcast and help shape events aimed at young people in agriculture.

Last September, the NFU confirmed the scheme would be extended from 12 months to two years, giving each cohort more time to build networks and gain experience across the sector.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome this new group of Student & Young Farmer Ambassadors.”

He added that their “energy and perspective couldn’t be more important” at a time when the industry faces significant change.

Mr Bradshaw said the ambassadors would help represent young farmers and contribute to discussions affecting British food and farming.

The 2026–2028 cohort includes

• Jack Ancell (North) – a new entrant beef farmer keen to highlight the environmental and social benefits of farming systems.

• Lydia Gardner (Midlands) – an agricultural consultant passionate about giving young farmers a stronger national voice.

• Jessica Madge (Midlands) – a third-generation dairy farmer eager to represent the next generation and help shape the industry’s future.

• Nat Watkins (South) – a new entrant dairy farmer focused on attracting fresh talent and showcasing farming to the public.

• Nikita Fineran (South) – a sheep and pig farmer determined to inspire others starting out in agriculture, especially those with limited access to training.

• William Evans (Wales) – a beef and sheep farmer committed to championing British livestock farming and supporting the long-term future of the sector.

The Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Programme is open to NFU members aged 18–30 and provides opportunities to gain experience in advocacy, media engagement and national representation.

The new ambassadors will begin their two-year term immediately.