Six young farmers selected to learn more about pig industry

The young farmers received five weaners of their chosen breed to rear

Six young Welsh farmers keen to enter the pig industry have been selected as part of an annual training and skills project.

The YFC members were selected from a large pool of applications, with the winners receiving five weaners of their chosen breed to rear.

The project, which looks to introduce young people into the industry, is supported by expert training and mentoring by Menter Moch Cymru and Wales YFC.

Training for each of the young farmers included two on-farm training days, a marketing workshop and a food technician session which covered legislation and requirements of selling meat.







They were also taught how to prepare pigs for showing, pig nutrition and the Welfare of Animals During Transport Certificate.

Each young person was also provided with on-going mentor support through the Menter Moch Cymru programme.

The six finalist this year were Rhiannon Davies, Ceredigion; Betsan Williams, Pembrokeshire; Elin Williams, Montgomery; Chris Ludgate and Elin Childs, Carmarthenshire and Guto Huws, Meirionnydd.

The competitor’s final challenge of this year’s project was a live showing class at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair held recently in Llanelwedd.

Elin Williams, of Montgomery, the 2019 overall winner, said she's 'excited about the future' as he looks to developing an end product and branding.

“It’s certain to say if it wasn’t for the opportunity I would not have started keeping pigs.

“The opportunity offered relevant training in terms of rearing the weaners along with preparing the animals for showing.

“The mentors gave specialist advice in terms of feeding, health and welfare, processing and marketing of the finished product.

“The programme has given me confidence to keep pigs in the future and has provided me with a keen interest in the development of the pork industry in Wales.”

Katie Davies, Wales YFC chairman said: “The skills will not only help the young people develop their own enterprises but also support the development of the pig industry here in Wales.”

The Menter Moch Cymru is funded by the Welsh government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh government.