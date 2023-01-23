Six young Scottish auctioneers awarded membership of IAAS

Three new fellows and three new associates have been added to the membership of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Young auctioneers Ellis Mutch of Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) and Aimie Bisset and Sam Ferguson, both of Dingwall and Highland Marts were awarded fellowship.

They completed the Certificate of Higher Education in Livestock Market Operations and Management at Harper Adams University and, along with it, fellowship of the IAAS.

Ellis Mutch was also awarded the MJ Thomson Award as the top graduating IAAS student.

IAAS also awarded three new associate memberships to Michael Craig of James Craig Ltd, Joel McGarva of Harrison and Hetherington and Murray Steel of United Auctions after all three completed their first two years of study.

Fellows and associates of IAAS are recognised by the Scottish government and insurers for trusted valuations.

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson, said he was 'very pleased' to extend these new fellowships and associateships:

“These recognise the high standard of training and professionalism of each of these individuals," Mr Wilson said.

"This strengthens the Institute and our industry as a whole with a gold standard of service driven by high achieving, motivated auctioneers.”

IAAS partners with Harper Adams and the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA) to deliver the Certificate of Higher Education in Livestock Market Operations and Management which allows access to the associate and fellow membership of IAAS.

This professional qualification delivers education to auctioneers to ensure Scottish auction marts are operated to high standards.