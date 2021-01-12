Sixteen sheep die after falling through frozen pond

Sixteen sheep have died in North Yorkshire after falling though the ice on a frozen pond, the fire service has said.

The tragedy happened on a farm in Burton Leonard near Ripon on Saturday 9 January.

The sheep had wandered onto the frozen pond, which subsequently caused the ice to break.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended and used two inflatable walkways, raft, lines, lighting and a thermal imaging camera.

Sixteen sheep died following the incident, while three luckily survived after being rescued.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "A number of crews attended a large quantity of sheep that had wandered on to a frozen pond causing the ice to break.

"Crews worked to rescue the sheep using two inflatable walkways, raft, lines, lighting, thermal imaging camera and crew power.

"Unfortunately of the 19 sheep rescue, 16 were dead."