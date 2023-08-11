Sixty farmer finalists announced for upcoming British Farming Awards

Some of the country’s most talented and dynamic farmers are battling it out across the 15 categories up for grabs at this year’s British Farming Awards.

Alongside farming’s core sectors including dairy, beef, sheep and arable there is also a celebration of new entrants coming into the industry.

There is also a wealth of diversification businesses, families across multiple generations and social media influencers.

The awards also highlight some of the most sophisticated technology leading some of the industry’s most exciting initiatives in food production and management.

Organised by Agriconnect, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, the British Farming Awards is supported by Morrisons.

Now entering its 11th year, the British Farming Awards has become a nationally recognised event showcasing hundreds of British food and drink producers undertaking fantastic work across the sector.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 820 farmers and industry professionals to the Vox in Birmingham, which will once again play host to this year’s event taking place on 19 October.

A further two special recognition awards – Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture and Farmers Guardian Farming Hero – will be announced during the awards evening.

Farmers Guardian Editor, Olivia Midgley, said: "The awards recognise individuals who are driving their businesses forward with integrity and acumen, against an ever-changing political and economic landscape.

"Our finalists demonstrate resilience and tenacity to exemplary standards."

Sophie Throup, technical and sustainability director manufacturing, at Morrisons said: "As long-term supporters of British Farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times.

"We are pleased to once again be supporting the British Farming Awards, recognising the effort, care, innovation and skills which British farmers put into making and providing the food we are all proud of. "

For more information on the awards and information on the finalists, visit www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk

.