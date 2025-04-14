Skilled overseas sheep shearers granted UK access for 2025

International sheep shearers will once again be permitted to enter the UK in 2025 under a special concession following months of industry lobbying.

This means UK contractors will regain access to a crucial pool of skilled and experienced professionals to support the shearing season.

The Minister for Migration and Citizenship approved a one-year concession for sheep shearers, covering the period from 1 April to 30 June 2025.

Since 2011, the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has worked closely with the Home Office to secure this annual concession.

It allows highly skilled shearers from overseas—particularly from New Zealand and Australia—to travel to the UK for a limited time to support the shearing of the national flock.

Responding to the move, Jill Hewitt, NAAC chief executive, said sheep shearing was a skilled and physical profession.

She said: "Whilst we have an excellent resource of UK shearers, NAAC contractors still rely on an input of overseas shearers to carry out an estimated 20% of UK shearing.

"This vital scheme is well-managed to ensure that professional overseas shearers can enter the UK, for a limited period, to help get the 15million sheep shorn to high standards of animal welfare."

All those entering will only be allowed to stay for a three-month maximum period. The latest expiry of leave would be 30 September 2025, after which they are required to leave.

Shearers arriving in the UK in 2025 will need to satisfy an immigration officer they are here, for a temporary period, to be employed as a sheep shearer.