Sky lanterns pose 'very real threat' to UK farmers

Discussion in the UK media about the use of sky lanterns has been growing following the devastating fire at a Zoo in Germany.

German authorities are investigating a mother and her two daughters after they launched lanterns which investigators believe may have caused a substantial fire at Krefeld Zoo that killed over 30 animals.

The zoo, based in the western city of Krefeld, said the blaze had left 'highly endangered species' dead.

It has received reports from farmers and members about the destruction they can cause.

Sarah Lee, head of policy at the group, said: “While sky lanterns are used to create a spectacle in the sky, they are also a serious danger to the countryside, livestock and wildlife.

“The horrendous news of the zoo fire in Germany, should remind us all of the very real threat they pose.”

Drifting for miles, the objects are seen as a menace for farmers and landowners who frequently report sheep, cattle and horses being injured or even dying from eating the wire metal frames of the lanterns.

Not only that, rural groups say sky lanterns are also a serious source of litter in the countryside.

Ms Lee said: “We urge people to think twice before letting them off and to consider the impact of them after they have left their hands.

“If people cannot act responsibly, then firmer action is needed from the Government, which could well result in a ban.”