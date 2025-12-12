Small abattoirs set for 90% fee discount under new proposals

Small abattoirs could see regulatory costs cut dramatically under new Food Standards Agency proposals that have been cleared for public consultation next year.

The FSA Board has agreed to consult in 2026 on a revised financial support system for abattoirs, including plans that would see the smallest operators receive a 90% discount on regulatory charges.

The move follows concerns that the current discount scheme, last reviewed in 2015, no longer targets support effectively or delivers best value for money.

Official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors are required to ensure food safety and animal welfare standards are met in abattoirs, a system that underpins consumer confidence, enables exports and supports the UK’s £10bn meat sector.

The cost of this regulation is recovered from operators, with all abattoirs currently receiving some level of discount, regardless of size.

After a call for evidence last year and extensive engagement with industry, farming and sustainability groups, the FSA concluded that reform was needed.

The proposed changes aim to focus support more clearly on smaller abattoirs, even out regulatory costs across businesses of different sizes and avoid creating barriers to growth, while offering greater certainty to eligible operators and better value for taxpayers.

Under the revised model, abattoirs processing up to 1,000 livestock units a year for red meat, or up to 150,000 birds annually for poultry, would qualify for the highest level of support.

Some medium-sized businesses would receive tapered assistance designed to minimise disincentives to expand, while the largest processors would no longer receive any discount, a change expected to draw close scrutiny from bigger operators.

The FSA said evidence gathered during the call for evidence highlighted the importance of smaller abattoirs to rural communities, local supply chains and consumer choice.

These businesses often support farmers producing rarer breeds and give consumers access to locally sourced meat, considerations that helped shape the revised approach.

At its meeting on Wednesday 10 December, the FSA Board agreed to proceed to a formal public consultation, expected to launch in spring 2026. Final proposals will be considered later in the year, with ministers taking the ultimate decision, advised by the FSA.

FSA chair Professor Susan Jebb said the agency had taken stakeholder feedback seriously. “We've listened carefully to feedback from interested parties and recognise the important role that smaller abattoirs can play in supporting local farming, the rural economy, and giving people greater choice when purchasing meat,” she said.

She added: “Today's Board decision means we will now move forward with a formal public consultation on how the proposed future support model would work,” noting that it would allow businesses and the public to shape proposals intended to uphold food safety standards while supporting the “sustainability and growth of smaller abattoirs”.

The FSA said it is working closely with Defra, the Welsh government and DAERA to ensure any future system delivers clear public benefits while maintaining rigorous food safety and animal welfare standards.

The outcome of the consultation is expected to play a key role in shaping how regulatory costs are shared across the meat sector in the years ahead.