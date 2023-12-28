Small family-run farms in Scotland given new funding support

Small, family-run food producers in Scotland will be able to access support through a new government pilot to help them become more sustainable.

The Small Producers Pilot Fund, worth over £180,000, will be used to assist farmers and crofters to establish more localised supply chains and cut food miles.

The funding will be used to support two small-scale abattoir projects and establish a new information resource webpage for small producers.

It also aims to develop a framework to assess small producers' data, as well as procure a service to deliver training courses for small producers.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The fund will help small producers grow their businesses and facilitate the growth of a more diverse and resilient food and drink industry.

“This pilot marks the start of our wider efforts to help small producers move to more green and sustainable production methods.

“The Scottish government remains committed to supporting small producers and empowering them to play a key role in making our Vision for Agriculture a reality."