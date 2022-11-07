Small farm businesses receive share of £10m to expand production

Small farming businesses in Scotland are set to benefit from a share of more than £10m to improve supply-chain efficiency, increase production and run feasibility studies.

A total of 33 businesses, large and small, will receive the Scottish government's food and drink grants, which range from £16,000 to £1.4 million.

The Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) scheme aims to boost processing facilities, run co-operative ventures and boost exports.

This year, projects include capacity building for a dairy farm to meet the growing demand for its soft cheese.

A new venison processing operation will also be set up thanks to the scheme, as well as the installation of solar panels at a butchers to reduce carbon footprint.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon visited one of the recipients of the fund, a family-run organic farm in Aberdeenshire.

“The Scottish government is supporting investment and expansion in our food and drink sector which offers incredible produce that is enjoyed at home and abroad," she said.

“I’m confident that this round of funding will play an important role in helping producers continue to deliver high-quality, innovative and nutritious products – securing and creating jobs and boosting the economy."

Phil Swire, who runs the small dairy farm which consists of Balmakewan Farm Shop, said the grant would enable the family to diversify and move forward.

“It will allow us to process our organically home grown produce on site, creating further local employment," Mr Swire said.

"It is my belief that we need to be offering nutrient dense, ethically farmed, chemical free and environmentally positive food directly to local consumers whilst also reducing food miles.

"This project will allow our small family run farm to start offering exactly this to our local community.”

FPMC is one of a number of funding schemes which make up the Scottish Rural Development Programme.