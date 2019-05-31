Small farm on market 'fantastic opportunity' for young farmers

The holding is split into five lots, totalling just over 62 acres

The sale of a small farm in Wales offers young farmers a 'fantastic opportunity' to get their foot on the agricultural property ladder, an estate agent says.

The Brookhouse is a 62-acre farm near Presteigne, Powys, on the border with England.

Lot 1 comprises of a homestead with a 4 bedroomed farmhouse and two large traditional stone and brick buildings set in just over 5 acres.

Adjoining this is lot 2, which comprises 34 acres. This lot could be sold with lot one as a small farm, or separately as grazing land together with a 10 acre oak wood.

Lot 3 is a 2 acre roadside grazing/mowing field which would make an ideal pony paddock.

The farm is now on the market and will be sold by McCartneys

Lot 4 comprises 12.52 acres of sloping pasture land, suitable for grazing or amenity purposes, with roadside access.

Finally, lot 5 includes some excellent level roadside pasture land.

The farm is now on the market and will be sold by McCartneys at public auction on 4 July 2019.

Jenny Layton Mills from McCartneys is selling the property and explains that the sale offers someone the chance to purchase a 'small farm of their dreams'.

“It’s often difficult for the younger generation to get themselves on the agricultural property ladder – that’s why this property is so exciting,” she says.

“The holding is split into five lots, totalling just over 62 acres, and is situated just one mile from the town of Presteigne. This property must to be viewed to fully appreciate the available opportunity.”

Guide prices

Lot 1 - £350,000

Lot 2 - £170,000

Lot 3 - £18,000

Lot 4 - £50,000

Lot 5 - £60,000

The auction is to be held on Thursday 4 July at 6.00pm at The Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, Powys LD1 5DY.