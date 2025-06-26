Aldi has announced it will introduce faster payments for small fresh produce farmers and suppliers, in a move aimed at easing financial pressure on small farms.

The initiative, which takes effect immediately, is being offered to the retailer's fresh produce suppliers with a turnover of under £5 million.

Aldi said it forms part of its ongoing commitment to supporting British growers and strengthening fair supply chain practices.

The supermarket added that the change is designed to help smaller suppliers manage cashflow during a challenging growing season.

Eligible suppliers have been invited to apply for the scheme, which will run for the remainder of 2025.

It comes at a time when producers are under strain following an unusually dry spring, with forecasts predicting a hotter-than-average summer.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK’s chief commercial officer, acknowledged the mounting challenges smaller growers are facing, citing issues such as "a dry spring to rising input costs."

She said the retailer is keen to offer meaningful support: “These shorter payment terms are a small, practical step to give them quicker access to cash and a bit more flexibility as the season progresses.”

The supermarket, one of the UK’s largest retailers, has highlighted its ongoing support for British farming through established trading relationships and compliance with national food safety and animal welfare standards.

In recent statements, Aldi said it intends to maintain these standards, even if future international trade agreements lead to a loosening of current regulations.

UK legislation currently prohibits imports such as chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef—products allowed in some countries but not permitted under existing British rules.