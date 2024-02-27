Small parcels of land sell for up to £25,000 an acre at auction

Small parcels of land in Shropshire, Wales and Worcestershire were in high demand, selling for nearly £25,000 an acre at a recent auction.

Seven of the 10 lots included in auctioneers Halls’ £700,000 property and land auction, which took place in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, were sold.

Top overall price of £239,000 was secured for Coed–y–Wye, Alkington Road, Whitchurch, consisting of a detached bungalow on a corner plot.

And the top selling land lot was a 10-acre arable parcel off Doverdale Lane, Droitwich, in Worcestershire, which sold for £129,000.

It was a good day for Whitchurch lots as two small parcels of land at Alkington Road, Whitchurch, one extending to nearly four acres and the other, adjacent to The Fields, covering 4.5 acres, selling for £102,000 and £68,000 respectively.

There was also keen competition for two parcels of land at Isycoed, near Wrexham.

Five-and-a-half acres of pastureland adjoining Light Oak House made £82,000 and 2.5 acres of productive pasture on the west side of Cobham Cottage, made £57,000.

Allen Gittins, who is Halls’ chairman, said there was a huge amount of interest in all the small parcels of land in the auction and consequently they all exceeded their price guides.

“Small parcels of land are often very difficult to value and the best way to sell them at their true market price is by auction," he added.

“Many people with money in the bank are choosing to invest in these small parcels to own their own little piece of England or Wales."