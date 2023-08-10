Small Shrops farm offering 'great potential' launched onto market

A small North Shropshire farm in an idyllic rural location with over 23 acres of pastureland has launched onto the market.

The sale of Beech Tree Farm provides a very rare opportunity to purchase a genuine small farm with potential to renovate, according to estate agent Halls.

The pastureland is a major feature of the farm, which is situated in a noted agricultural district and ideal for grazing of all kinds of livestock, particularly horses.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls who is handling the sale, says the farm offers "great potential" to prospective buyers, particularly livestock farmers.

(Photo: Halls)

He said: “The period farmhouse, which has great charm and character, needs to be completely renovated, modernised and possibly extended, while the range of outbuildings has great potential.

"Featuring numerous interesting, original internal features, the farmhouse has a dining room, lounge, walk-in pantry, kitchen, utility room, boot room, workshop, WC and cellars on the ground floor.

(Photo: Halls)

"The outbuildings, which are set around a concreted yard, require improvement work but have great potential for adaptation, subject to planning permission."

Beech Tree Farm is up for sale with a guide price of £600,000.