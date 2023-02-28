Smallholding converted into successful dog tourism venture now for sale

A County Durham smallholding which was transformed into an award-winning dog-friendly tourism venture has been put up for sale for £1.2m.

Laverock Hall, near Eggleston, has two dog-friendly holiday lets and an indoor arena used for dog agility and training.

In addition, the property includes the principal farmhouse and almost 50 acres of land.

The smallholding was previously named the ‘Best Place to Holiday’ by the Kennel Club.

Sam Johnson, Carter Jonas associate partner, said it was 'a fantastic opportunity' for anyone hoping to purchase an 'established, successful rural business'.

“Laverock Hall is award-winning for a reason; dog owners return to the site again and again for its unrivalled facilities.

"The two holiday lets are located in converted barns and each has its own dog grooming/shower room.

“In addition to the indoor 120ft arena there is also a secure exercise paddock with six-foot fencing on site and a five acre ‘dog play’ fenced paddock.”

The land at Laverock comprises 18 acres of meadow and 28 acres of pasture, with a fine loamy over clayey soil suited to stock rearing and some dairying.

The farmhouse is a four-bedroom semi-detached dwelling, and the site also boasts a number of both modern and traditional buildings including a former garage which has been converted into two stables and five separate dog kennels.

Located within the North Pennines AONB, Laverock Hall is approximately seven miles north west from the historic market town Barnard Castle.

“Teesdale still remains largely undiscovered, making this an ideal location for dog lovers wanting to take a holiday in an unspoilt part of the UK,” added Mr Johnson

“Opportunities like this, in locations as beautiful as this, don’t come around very often, so we would recommend potential buyers get in touch very quickly.”

Those interested in the property can contact Carter Jonas’ Harrogate office on 01423 205411.