SNP accused of 'crippling' rural Scotland after two decades in power

The SNP has been accused of leaving rural Scotland “crippled” after nearly two decades in power, with criticism focusing on the impact of policy decisions across farming, fishing and energy.

Struan Stevenson, former Scottish MEP and chief executive of Scottish Business UK, said the party had “alienated significant sections” of the countryside through what he described as an “urban-centric political outlook”.

In his assessment of the government’s record, he argued the issue went beyond individual policy decisions. “After nearly twenty years in power, the central charge is not simply that individual policies have been flawed, but that the overall approach has lacked balance,” he said.

He claimed this had contributed to growing concern within rural communities. “For many in rural Scotland, the combination of environmental ambition, administrative delay and political centralisation has created a sense of marginalisation,” he said.

The Scottish Government has previously said it is working to balance support for rural industries with environmental commitments, highlighting ongoing reforms to agricultural support and the need to respond to global pressures, including market disruption and climate targets.

In agriculture, Stevenson highlighted the transition away from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy as a key pressure point. Since taking full control of farm support, ministers have faced ongoing scrutiny over the pace and clarity of policy development.

A new agriculture bill was passed in 2024, but the government acknowledged it lacked “substantive detail”, citing factors including the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Ministers have also said more time is needed to ensure support schemes align with climate objectives.

Concerns have also been raised over the distribution of funding. Earlier this year, small farms received around 3% of a scheme aimed at improving efficiency, while nearly 6,000 applications to the Future Farming Investment Scheme were rejected.

Stevenson said the uncertainty had made forward planning more difficult for many businesses. “The transition period has been marked by shifting frameworks and consultations without firm delivery,” he said, adding that delays and complexity had created a perception that policy was “reactive rather than strategic”.

Recent figures have pointed to some improvement in farm incomes, although industry leaders caution that challenges remain. Scottish Government data shows average Farm Business Income rose by around 30% to £58,800 in 2024–25.

However, NFU Scotland said the increase follows a sharp downturn and does not reflect long-term stability. President Andrew Connon said the figures offered “some welcome signs of recovery” after “an exceptionally difficult year for Scottish agriculture”.

But he added: “This is a recovery from a very low base, not a return to stability or sustained profitability.”

Alongside agriculture, land use and energy policy have also become areas of tension. Stevenson pointed to growing concern over the scale of renewable energy development in rural areas.

While there is broad support for renewables, he said the pace of expansion had placed pressure on parts of the countryside. “Large wind farms, extensive grid infrastructure, and new transmission pylons have transformed landscapes,” he said.

The fishing industry has also raised concerns, particularly in relation to offshore wind expansion plans of up to 40GW by 2040. Industry bodies have warned of potential displacement from traditional fishing grounds and wider impacts on marine ecosystems.

Proposals to introduce Highly Protected Marine Areas, covering up to 10% of Scotland’s seas, have also drawn strong reaction from some coastal communities.

“Coastal communities reacted with alarm, warning that such measures could devastate livelihoods,” Stevenson said, adding that protests led to a partial scaling back of the plans.

Further criticism emerged over new rules affecting pelagic vessels, limiting the ability to land mackerel in Norway, where higher prices are often available. The Scottish Fishermen’s Organisation said the changes could negatively affect the fleet.

Stevenson said concerns raised by farmers, crofters and fishers pointed to wider issues around policy consistency and long-term planning. “Policy inconsistency, centralisation… have combined to undermine confidence, investment and long-term sustainability,” he said.

The ongoing challenge for policymakers will be balancing environmental ambitions with the economic needs of rural industries, as pressure from across the sector continues.