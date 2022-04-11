Society launches new award for Pembrokeshire farmers

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has launched a search for the county’s top progressive farmers as part of its new Baron de Rutzen Award.

Farmer under the age of 45 who can demonstrate their use of the latest technological methods to promote sustainable agriculture can enter.

The de Rutzen family have had a considerable influence in Pembrokeshire through their agricultural estates and diverse businesses interests over many years.

Baron John Fredrick De Rutzen was President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society in 1936 and the Baron de Rutzen Trophy was produced in his memory.

The third Baron served in the Welsh Guards and tragically died, aged 36, in 1944.

Stephen James, the outgoing Pembrokeshire County Show President, launched the 2022 Baron De Rutzen Award in the recent AGM of the Agricultural Society.

He said: “We are grateful to the Llewellin family for donating us this hugely significant trophy.

"We want to present it this year to a local farmer who can demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture.

"They also need to show consideration for the environment and habitat sensitivity on their farm as well as present an aesthetically pleasing example of farming in Pembrokeshire.”

The entrant must be a fully practising farmer within the county of Pembrokeshire and was under the age of 45 years on 1 January 2022.

Entries can either be by nomination or direct application online on the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society website.

The closing date for nominations and applications is 15 May 2022.