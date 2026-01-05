Society of Agriculture launches as new professional body for UK agriculture

A new professional body created to support skills, standards and leadership across UK agriculture has officially launched following the merger of two long-established organisations.

The Society of Agriculture (SocAg) began operating on 1 January 2026 after the Institute of Agricultural Management (IAgrM) and the British Institute of Agricultural Consultants (BIAC) combined to form a single organisation.

The launch marks the creation of a unified professional home for those working across farming, agricultural consultancy, rural business, science, land management and the wider food and farming sector.

SocAg has also confirmed its website is now live, providing members with access to the new organisation. The site will act as a central hub for professional recognition, continuing professional development, news, events and publications, as well as member account access. Members and subscribers are being advised to look out for activation emails to complete their online registration.

The new body says the merger represents a step forward in strengthening professionalism within UK agriculture at a time of increasing complexity and change. SocAg aims to bring together expertise from across the sector to support collaboration, leadership and the provision of independent advice.

Simon Britton, chairman of SocAg, said the organisation has launched against a backdrop of sustained pressure on agriculture. “UK agriculture is operating in a period of profound transition,” he said, citing challenges including market volatility, rising costs, climate and environmental change, evolving policy frameworks, labour constraints and rapidly advancing technology.

“These challenges are interconnected and strategic in nature,” he said. “They demand more than technical competence alone — they require confident, highly skilled professionals who can lead change, interpret complexity, influence decision-making and support businesses through long-term transformation.”

A central focus of the Society of Agriculture will be professional development, with a membership framework built around continuing professional development. One of the organisation’s longer-term ambitions is to pursue chartered status for agricultural consultancy and management, which it believes would strengthen recognition, accountability and trust across the profession.

“Professions such as accountancy, surveying and environmental management have long benefited from the credibility and trust that chartership provides,” Mr Britton said.

“Agriculture deserves the same formal recognition. Chartered status would set a clear benchmark for professionalism, accountability and leadership, and give the sector a stronger, more credible voice with government, industry and the public.”

Following its launch, SocAg is encouraging professionals across agriculture and rural business to engage with the new organisation as it begins setting out its role in shaping standards, skills and leadership for the future of the sector.