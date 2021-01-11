Soil Association becomes auditor of 'Pasture for Life'

The Soil Association Certification has become an auditor of the ‘Pasture for Life’ certification standard, the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association (PFLA) has announced.

Soil Association Certification (SA Cert) joins the Organic Farmers & Growers and Biodynamic Association as a fellow auditor of the standard.

For any Soil Association Certification licensees who manage cows, sheep and goats, many of whom will be at or near 100% pasture-fed practices, certification will allow them to differentiate their products to the wider public.

According to the PFLA - a group which champions the regenerative role of livestock - consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental, animal welfare and health benefits of 100% pasture-fed meat and milk.

“The PFLA is delighted to welcome SA Cert to the group of organisations championing our Pasture for Life standard,” said PFLA executive director, Jimmy Woodrow.

“We feel this reflects the strength of collaboration present in the regenerative movement and the fact that Pasture for Life is a natural fit with organic certification.”

More than half of current certifications sit alongside pre-existing organic or biodynamic certifications, with those with OF&G and the BDA already benefitting from joint audits.

As a result of this new agreement, those licensed with SA Cert will also be able to have a joint audit, saving time and cost, the PFLA said.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our organic licensees the ability to now have a joint organic and PFLA audit," said Martin Sawyer, CEO of SA Cert.

He added that this would allow for the "further promotion and recognition of their hard work supporting pasture-fed grazing which is a key component of an organic system.”