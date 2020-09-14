Soil Association Certification to freeze fees until March 2021

Soil Association Certification's annual fee increase has been frozen in response to the spread of Covid-19 in the UK

Soil Association Certification has announced it will continue to freeze fees for all licensees until 31 March 2021.

All core fees for organic schemes across food, farming, beauty and textiles will remain at 2019 levels.

Clare McDermott, business development director at the assurance body, said the pandemic had placed 'unprecedented pressure' on farmers.







"In response to the predicted uncertainty ahead, we hope this price freeze will allow our certified growers, producers and processors to continue the fantastic work they’ve been doing to secure a resilient and sustainable food system – for now and for the future.”

Soil Association Certification has also announced that it will also offer free entry for the Best of Organic Market Awards to any licensee with organic sales turnover of under £250,000.

Soil Association Certification certifies over 70 percent of all organic products sold in the UK.