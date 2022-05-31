Soil Nutrient Health Scheme now open for NI farmers in zone one

The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme is now open for Northern Irish farmers in zone one, with the data set to provide vital information on soil nutrient levels for each field on their farm.

The scheme, delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), will help to improve water quality and the progression towards climate change targets.

The industry initiative is being rolled out in stages using a zonal approach over the next four years.

It is now open for farmers located in zone one, and producers located in other zones will be contacted to apply at a later date.

Data retrieved will provide farmers with information on soil nutrient levels, as well as an estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows, and trees.

Responding, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the official opening of the initiative marked a major milestone for the Northern Irish farming industry.

UFU president David Brown said: “Being part of the scheme will be a requirement for future agriculture support payments, a decision that was taken by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

“We encourage them to submit their application as soon as possible as this new scheme will have massive benefits for their farm business as well as delivering for the environment."

Mr Brown added: “This soil testing and LiDAR scheme has the potential to revolutionise the way we manage our land and soils as a region, helping us understand more precisely what is happening on our farms.

"Farmers will receive specific training to assist them with using the nutrient and carbon data, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this scheme will have on the environment and the NI farming industry in coming years."

Farmers in zone one can apply online for the scheme via DAERA online services portal.