Soil project to study value of hedges in storing carbon below ground

The value and role of hedges in storing carbon below the ground is being studied as part of a project gathering soil samples from across Wales.

Data collection for the second year of the Welsh Soil Project is underway, and this time soil samples will also been taken from land within a metre from field hedges, in addition to within-field samples.

The project, which is being spearheaded by the Welsh government funded Farming Connect, is set to provide farmers with important benchmarking data.

Dr Non Williams, Farming Connect’s carbon specialist officer, who is leading the project, said the aim is to compare soil carbon stocks within fields and under woody vegetation.

“We often get questions from farmers about this, and we hope that the results of this project will provide them with the answers," she said.

“Estimating the soil carbon levels by hedges will help to highlight their importance for climate change mitigation."

So far, over 1,000 samples have been taken from farms across Wales, which is then analysed for organic matter content and bulk density, as well as other measurements.

For uniformity, all samples are collected within the same period this autumn and from grass fields including permanent pasture, hay and silage fields, and reseeds.

Soil is taken from multiple depths, from the top 10cm layer to a depth of 50cm.

Dr Williams said: “This project looks at how varying management intensities, along with geographical factors, are impacting soil carbon stocks across Wales."