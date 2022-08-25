Some (fly) tips for landowners on illegal dumping

SafeSite Security Solutions has issued some fly-tipping guidance and advice for farmers and landowners on dealing with illegal dumping.

The majority of UK residents recognise their responsibility to discard rubbish legally and ethically, often by renting a skip or bringing it to a recycling or refuse facility.

For many bigger objects, they may hire a waste disposal firm to remove the refuse cleanly, effectively and swiftly.

Sadly, some people don't feel the need to do the decent thing and instead choose the illegal route - creating the issue of fly-tipping.

Figures show 1.13 million cases of illicit rubbish dumping were reported in 2019 to councils in England alone, marking a 16% jump from the 980,000 reports the previous year.

What's the law on fly-tipping?

Fly-tipping is the only crime where victims (private landowners) have a legal responsibility to remove the litter.

Under current legislation, landowners are liable to criminal proceedings for neglecting to clear up the waste promptly.

The government has been facing mounting pressure from countryside groups to amend waste-tipping law, saying it unfairly punishes landowners. Ministers at Defra say combating illegal dumping "remains a priority".

It has boosted the powers of local councils to impose penalties and made it simpler to stop, search and impound motor vehicles believed to be used for unlawful waste disposal.

The government has imposed revised sentencing guidelines meaning there can now be a £50,000 fine or 12 months in jail for perpetrators of fly-tipping. Yet, it continues.

What should landowners do if they face fly-tipping?

If you spot dumping in progress, dial 999 immediately as this is an active offence. However, don't approach the offenders.

Instead, you should make a record of the number of persons present, their descriptions and information on the vehicles involved, including brand, colour and licence numbers. Take photos if it's safe to do so.

Use caution in approaching the refuse on your land, as some rubbish can be toxic. Write down as much information as possible about the litter and the time you discovered it. If you can, photograph the site.

Notify authorities of the incident - don't remove rubbish or evidence until officials have been informed. Ensure the waste is secure to prevent tampering.

Make certain you use a licensed waste company when removing the rubbish since if the waste is dumped elsewhere, you may be liable and risk a hefty fine.

Why choose a waste disposal company?

Many landowners are turning to waste removal firms to ensure that rubbish is removed responsibly.

How to deter fly-tippers

A comprehensive service

