Somerset dairy farmer wins major industry award

David Cotton (R), a fourth generation farmer, received the award for his dedication to the dairy industry

A Somerset farmer has received an industry accolade for his dedication to the British dairy industry.

Dairy farmer David Cotton was honoured by the dairy industry on Wednesday (19 June) at a ceremony in London.

The fourth generation farmer, with over 30 years’ experience in the dairy sector, runs a successful family partnership.

Bridge Farm, in central Somerset, is a 520 hectare farm with over 250 pedigree Holstein Friesian Cattle.







In addition to being a partner in at the farm, Mr Cotton has dedicated much of his career to representing the UK dairy sector on matters relating to animal welfare and farm management on the international stage, through the International Dairy Federation.

He has also been an active member of the Dairy UK Farmers’ Forum, has served as Chair of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers, and has served on the Dairy Board of the AHDB.

He is currently a non-Executive Director of the RPA and the Chair of Dairy Pro.

David Cotton, who was awarded the Dairy UK Award 2019, said: “I have always enjoyed working with the great people in the dairy sector, and will continue to do what I can to promote our people and products in the future.”

The award is given annually to an individual working within dairy, who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the sector over the course of their career.