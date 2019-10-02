Somerset farmer awarded for contribution to British cheese

Richard Calver's farm has a tradition of cheddar making for over a century

A Somerset farmer who has helped kept the tradition of cheddar making alive has received an award honouring his contribution to the British dairy industry.

Richard Calver, who farms at Lower Westcombe Farm, Evercreech, was honoured at the Dairy Show this week, earning the prestigious Dairy Industry Award.

Cheddar cheese has been made at the site since 1890, but the Calvers' have been involved since the 1960s.

Over the years the farm evolved from making traditional cheddar to modern block cheddar – but in the 1980s Mr Calver brought about a return to conventional ways in a bid to maximise quality over quantity.







Michael Masters, from Barbers Farmhouse Cheesemakers, presented the award. He said: “It is with respect to the traditions of the farm and the region that he produces beautiful cheeses including their famous Somerset cheddar.

“Richard is always happy to open up his farm and cheese making facilities to visitors, and to embrace new technology and ideas.”

Mr Calver, who runs Westcombe Dairy, was nominated for the award by two individual companies.

The dairy farmer is also active in several committees pivotal to the running of both the Royal Bath & West Show and the Dairy Show.

“The way he has brought his son into the cheesemaking and embracing all his new ideas and automation again is inspirational,” Mr Masters added.

Having brought his son Tom into the business – a trained chef – the dairy went from strength to strength, winning multiple awards for its cheddar, Caerphilly, ricotta and other cheeses.

“Richard is very hands on with his dairy farms and farms to the highest standards, but empowers his staff to run their dairies and to come up with ideas and improvements,” said Mr Masters.

“Whenever you leave his farm you always feel motivated and glad to be part of this great industry.”