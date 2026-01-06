Sophie Throup to take over as NFU director general in May

The NFU has appointed Sophie Throup as its next director general, handing her the task of leading the organisation through a period of major change for farming in England and Wales.

Ms Throup will succeed Terry Jones when he steps down in the spring, taking on the role at a time when farmers are facing pressure from policy reform, market volatility, supply chain challenges and growing environmental demands. She will join the union from Myton Food Group, where she has been a senior director since 2023.

Coming from a mixed family farm producing milk, arable crops and free-range eggs, Ms Throup has strong personal roots in agriculture alongside a career spanning the food supply chain.

She previously held the role of head of agriculture at Morrisons and brings experience across manufacturing, processing and retail, as well as a decade in the veterinary sector leading research and training programmes.

Alongside her commercial background, she has held a number of advisory and non-executive roles, including work with Defra through the Trade and Agriculture Commission’s development.

In recent years, she also played a leading role in establishing the School of Sustainable Food and Farming at Harper Adams University, a partnership involving Morrisons, the NFU and McDonald’s, which supports research, training and innovation to help improve the sustainability of farming systems.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Throup said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the NFU and take this great organisation forward with energy, commitment and a clear vision for its future.”

Referring to her family farming background in Yorkshire, she said she understands how significant the current period of change is for agriculture and described herself as “a great believer of strength in unity”, something she said sits at the core of the NFU. She added that she is looking forward to working with and listening to members to help “make a positive difference for farming in England and Wales”.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the union was “delighted” with the appointment, describing it as coming at a pivotal time for the industry. He said Ms Throup brings “a wealth of experience in the commercial and animal health sectors alongside a clear passion for farming and food production”.

Mr Bradshaw also paid tribute to outgoing director general Terry Jones, thanking him for his dedication and leadership over the past decade, including guiding the union through what he described as one of the most challenging periods the sector has faced.

Ms Throup is due to take up the role on Tuesday 5 May 2026, with the NFU saying the appointment marks an important step as it prepares to support farmers through the next phase of change facing the industry.