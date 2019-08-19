Sourcing project collects 16 tonnes of Herdwick wool

Farmers were paid above-average rate for the wool sourcing project

A company has collected 16 tonnes of Herdwick wool as part of a sourcing project while ensuring farmers get paid an above-the-average rate.

Cumbria-based company, Chimney Sheep, has completed its 'Operation Wool'.

This has seen the collection of 16 tonnes of Herdwick wool directly from farmers Cumbria.

Sally Phillips, Chimney Sheep’s founder, has spearheaded the project for a second year, increasing the company’s wool collection from 5 tonnes to 16 tonnes.

This equates to the wool from about 15,000 Herdwick sheep and 15% of the UK Herdwick population.

Having previously used suppliers, Chimney Sheep now buys the Herdwick wool directly from Cumbrian farms.

The farmers are paid a better rate compared to selling the wool marketing board whilst making it more cost effective for Chimney Sheep by cutting out several sourcing steps.

The team have spent the last two months collecting the wool from local farmers and transporting it to Yorkshire to be scoured.

Once scoured, the 12 tonnes will be shipped to an Austrian processor where the wool is coated with a unique ionic protect plasma.