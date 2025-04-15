South Caernarfon Creameries completes £25m site expansion

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has completed a series of major development projects totalling £25m at its site in Rhydygwystl, North Wales.

Over the past 18 months, Wales’ oldest farmer-owned dairy co-op, which is supplied by over 150 farmers, has significantly expanded its production and packing capabilities.

A key part of this growth was Project Evolve, a £2m investment which delivered a state-of-the-art high-speed portioning line and increased prepack volumes by 50%.

The co-op also completed Project Dragon, a £25m upgrade that included a new whey processing facility, additional cheese production lines, a modern cleaning plant, and enhanced utility infrastructure.

James Knowlson, SCC's operations director, said these recent strategic investments have given the co-op's a solid platform to drive long-term sustainable growth for farmer members.

He said: “Utilising state-of-the art cutting and packing equipment, our new portioning line will revolutionise production, improving yield by over 5% and increasing efficiency by around 30%, when compared to the previous line.

“We have also included the latest pack stacking technology on our new portioning line, the first time this has been done on flow wrapped portions in the dairy industry.

"With this pioneering innovation, we will be able to offer a unique advantage in terms of packaging efficiency and product quality."