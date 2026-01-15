South Cheshire farm dispersal sale ends 80 years of family farming

A dispersal sale at a 116-acre South Cheshire organic farm next month will bring to a close more than 80 years of family farming.

The sale at Crabtree Farm, Cuddington, near Malpas, will take place on Friday, February 6, marking the end of a long association between the Bennion family and the land.

The grass and arable holding, located just two miles from Malpas, has been farmed by the family since 1940, when Richard Bennion’s late parents, Arthur and Peggy, bought the property.

Alongside their children Richard, Margaret and Barbara, they built a successful dairy enterprise and produced award-winning Cheshire cheese from the farm’s milk between 1949 and 1973.

The farm later supported a dairy herd until 2006, when it switched to a suckler herd as the business evolved.

Richard Bennion took over the full running of the farm in 1996 following his parents’ retirement and secured organic registration the following year.

“When I got the opportunity to register the farm as organic, I went for it,” said the 77-year-old.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, he added: “We have enjoyed farming at Crabtree Farm and I wouldn’t have wanted to do anything else, but it’s time to retire and our main hope is that we keep our good health in retirement.”

After decades tied closely to the farm, Richard and his wife Susanne are now looking forward to exploring parts of the UK they have not previously had time to visit.

Richard, a member of Malpas Farmers Club and the NFU, also plans to spend more time on the golf course, while Susanne is a keen bowler.

During their time at Crabtree Farm, the Bennions have built up a wide range of well-maintained machinery, much of it stored under cover.

The dispersal sale will include a mix of modern and vintage tractors and equipment, reflecting generations of farming on the holding.

Notable lots include New Holland TS and Ford 7840 tractors, alongside older models such as a Fordson Major and International 414.

A Case digger, high-spec vacuum tanker and 18ft bale trailer are also among the machinery going under the hammer.

The sale will be conducted by regional auctioneers Halls on behalf of Richard and Susanne Bennion and will be held both live and online via the MartEye platform.

Proceedings will begin at 10.30am with a vintage section, including local cheesemaking items, livestock equipment and workshop tools, followed by tractors, trailers, implements and machinery from midday.

The dispersal will mark the final chapter in the Bennion family’s long association with Crabtree Farm, closing more than eight decades of farming history in the area.