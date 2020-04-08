South Downs farmers collaborate online in green boost

More than 120 farms through six farmer-led groups across Hampshire and Sussex are collaborating on a new online platform

Farmers in the South Downs have joined forces to create an online portal with an aim to collaborate and boost the local landscape.

More than 120 farms through six groups across Hampshire and Sussex are joining on the new platform to share updates and best practice.

The site also showcases the ongoing work of farmers to deliver nature-friendly farming, including providing wildlife habitats such as hedgerows and wildflower margins.

More than 75 percent of the South Downs National Park. And although the UK is in lockdown due to Covid-19, farmers' work goes on.







Bruce Fowkes, Farming Officer for the South Downs National Park, said the website will explain the 'vital role' farmers undertake for society.

He said it will also provide an opportunity for people find out more detail about the work that farmers do

“Well-managed farmland can deliver high-quality food, wildlife, an inspiring landscape, clean water and soil, flood defence and climate change mitigation.

“It’s for all these reasons that we’ve launched this website as a collaborative tool for farmers to showcase their projects and best practice," Mr Fowkes said.

"These are busy and challenging times for farmers, with the UK leaving the EU and quality food production more critical than ever during this global virus crisis.”

The South Downs has a number of ‘farm clusters’. These are farmer-led groups, consisting of farmers, land managers, foresters and other local partners, who work across the landscape to achieve more than they are able to do on their own.

There are six farm clusters in the South Downs National Park; the Eastern South Downs Farmers Group, Arun to Adur Farmers Group, Rother Valley Farmers Group, South Downs Farmers Group, Selborne Landscape Partnership and the Winchester Downs Farm Cluster.

They range in size from just under 5,000ha to over 30,000ha and have anywhere between 10 and 45 members.

The South Downs National Park is also working with farmers and the farm clusters to contribute to the development of the government’s new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS).

Through a series of tests and trials, the aim is to provide feedback from the farming community to ensure that future farming policies ensures the production of quality food can sit alongside sustainable land management.

Colin Hedley, Cluster Group Facilitator for the South Downs National Park, said many local farmers are keen to explore opportunities for enhancing the environment.

“The creation of farmer-led groups aiming to deliver environmental benefits at a landscape scale is one of the most exciting developments in how we manage the countryside in recent years," Mr Hedley said.

"They’re able to deliver benefits to protect their local communities from the effects of climate change, such as through carbon storage in soils and trees, and holding water on farmland to reduce flood risk.

“The South Downs Farming website is an excellent way of promoting the work of local farmers to local residents at a time when we need to build strong partnerships.”