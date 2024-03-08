South Downs launches renewed effort to tackle livestock worrying cases

South Downs National Park Authority has launched a new effort to urge responsible dog walking following a rise in the number of sheep attacks.

With dog ownership at an all-time high post-pandemic, the National Park is re-energising its 'Take The Lead' campaign.

This encourages responsible dog walking with actions such as keeping canines on leads around livestock and bagging and binning dog poo.

Since the National Park Authority came into being in 2011, the number of dogs in the UK has significantly increased – from around 8m in 2011 to around 13m today.

With that, so has the number of attacks on sheep. Around 70% of UK sheep farmers have experienced a livestock worrying attack in the past 12 months.

The figures, published by the National Sheep Association (NSA), show that it is not only young lambs that are are risk, but also pregnant ewes.

For farmers, it’s devastating emotionally and financially to discover any of their flock has been injured, or worse, killed in a dog attack.

According to the National Park Authority, there have been several reported incidents of sheep worrying in the South Downs over the past couple of years.

Andy Gattiker, who leads public access for the authority, said: “Our focus at the National Park is on education and engagement when it comes to dog walking.

"We understand that having dogs off leads can potentially have a devastating impact on farmers, as well as fragile wildlife-rich habitats.

“The aim of our ‘Take The Lead’ campaign is to help everyone, including dog walkers, to have an enjoyable and safe experience in the National Park.”

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of livestock attacks have increased by more than 50%, to £1.8 million.

The rural insurer said it was 'crucial' for the public to act responsibly with dogs, particularly against the backdrop of this year’s lambing season.

Following updated legislation, the police are set to be given greater powers to respond to dog attacks on sheep and cattle more effectively.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill's aim is to make it easier for them to collect evidence and, in the most serious cases, seize and detain dogs.

Sussex-based vet Dr Marc Abraham OBE, who works near the South Downs National Park, has called on the public to act responsibly.

He said: "Dog ownership is at an all-time high post-Covid, so it's never been more important to make sure our four-legged friends are kept under control at all times.

"[This] means sticking to the paths during ground-nesting bird and lambing season, as well as picking up their poop and disposing of it safely and responsibly."