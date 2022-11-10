South Downs National Park urges farmers to apply for new fund

Farmers in the South Downs National Park are being encouraged to apply for funding that could boost business resilience while helping the environment.

The National Park Authority has made a call for new applications for the funding, which is designed to help farmers and land managers implement projects.

It comes after a range of schemes in the South Downs have already benefitted from Defra’s Farming In Protected Landscapes (FiPL) scheme.

The programme aims to help support farmers and land managers in England’s 44 protected landscapes.

Over the past 16 months, a total of 71 projects across the South Downs National Park have taken a share of £950,000.

The National Park’s farming team is delivering the programme locally and is now seeking new applications.

Farmers and land managers can apply for funding to carry out projects that promote enterprise and farm diversification, as well as support nature recovery.

Funding can also be issued to farmers who are providing opportunities for people to discover landscape and cultural heritage.

Nigel James, who leads the farming team at the National Park, said: “Many farmers are now reaping the rewards, whether they’re a small family-run establishment or a large rural estate.

"FiPL funding is available through to March 2024 and we’re looking forward to hearing from more farmers and land managers.

"We’d be particularly interested to hear about potential projects around enterprise and diversification, as well as those delivering nature-friendly farming and climate action.”

Projects already funded have included installing over 300 wild bird feeders at farms across Sussex and a special 24-hour milk vending machine in a Hampshire village.

Madeleine Crawley, who farms near Slindon, West Sussex, said the grant had helped futureproof her business against the reducing Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) income.

"We’ve been able to start an additional farm-based enterprise which, without the grant, we would not have been able to achieve," she said.

"The FiPL grant has offered us the opportunity to engage with more people, both by welcoming them on to the farm and providing additional education resources.

“We’re passionate about our farming system, our surrounding landscape and the flora and fauna within it and so are very thankful to have this chance to share it with the wider community.”

FiPL has a rolling application window with new projects being assessed up to December 2023.