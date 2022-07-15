South East farmers urged to reduce water use as demand soars

Farmers in the south east England are being asked to reduce their water use for the next ten days, as demand for water soars.

South East Water says it has seen the region’s daily water use jump from a summer average of 540 million litres up to 660 million litres this week.

Now the supplier is urging farmers to reduce their overall water use, especially when demand for water peaks between 7.30 and 10 each morning and evening.

With the continued hot weather across the country, combined with very little rainfall, demand for water is 'exceptionally high'.

It comes as the Met Office today (15 July) issued its first extreme heat weather warning for next week, covering most of England.

It warns of an “exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

Simon Lohrey, surface water manager said: “That’s why we’re asking farmers to try and reduce their overall water use for the next ten days.

"And - where possible - avoid using water between 7.30 and 10 each morning and evening when demand across our network is highest."

He added: “Of course you will need to irrigate crops, keep animals hydrated and carry out essential cleaning, but we really appreciate you keeping all non-essential water use to a minimum until the temperature drops.

“Taking simple steps to reduce your water use will help us keep taps flowing this summer – for farmers, and the rest of our 2.3 million customers across the south east.”

South East Water is asking farmers to check any pipework, troughs or reservoirs for leaks, and to avoid washing tractors or yards during this hot spell.

They are also being encouraged to delay irrigation, spraying and any non-urgent water use until the temperatures start to fall.

Mr Lohrey added: “While all our efforts right now are focused on maintaining water supplies across our network, our dedicated team of farm advisors can offer a range of help and advice.

“When this hot spell is over, we’d encourage any farmers in our region to visit southeastwater.co.uk/farming to find out more.”