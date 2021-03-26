South of Scotland's biggest community buyout completes

The South of Scotland’s largest community buyout has been legally completed following an ambitious community fundraising campaign.

The landmark agreement of £3.8m for 5,200 acres of land and six residential properties was reached between the Langholm Initiative charity and landowner Buccleuch last October.

The community of Langholm helped achieve this following a six-month fundraising drive which reached its target in the final two days.

With the transfer of ownership finalised, the local community now owns the land for the first time in its history.

Work is to begin on creating the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve to help tackle climate breakdown, restore nature, and support community regeneration.

Margaret Pool, chair of the Langholm Initiative said: “We can celebrate as a new era begins for this special land with which our community has such a deep and long-standing connection."

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, added: “To have concluded the sale to the community is a fantastic achievement.

"This was achieved by goodwill and working together, following voluntarily all the relevant guidance and protocols."

Buccleuch has sold approximately 30,000 acres of land during the last decade to farmers and community organisations.

"We will continue to reinvest revenue from land sales into a variety of business projects across the farming, forestry, renewable energy, and leisure and hospitality sectors," Mr Higgins said.

Discussions are continuing between the Langholm Initiative and Buccleuch over another 5,300 acres of land the community wishes to buy, and which could double the size of the new nature reserve.