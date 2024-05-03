South West Dairy Services acquired by GEA Farm Technologies

Dairy equipment firm GEA Farm Technologies has acquired family-run South West Dairy Services in a deal which will further consolidate its presence in the South West of England.

South West Dairy Services, based in Cullompton, Devon, offers a specialised service for parlour requirements and is already one of the main GEA dealers.

Owned by couple Philip and Rachel Squires, the firm's team of installers, along with service engineers and dairy hygiene specialists, work across Devon, Somerset and Dorset.

They stock parlour parts and spares for most dairy equipment brands along with dairy hygiene chemicals and sundries.

A team of dairy hygiene specialists have regular routes across the South West, delivering chemicals and hygiene products direct to farm.

They also provide practical and cost-effective solutions to dairy hygiene and cow management.

Simon Redfearn, managing director of GEA Farm Technologies, one of the world’s largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, said the firm looked forward to improving South West Dairy Services further.

“This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to further our growth strategy in the UK," he said.

"Along with being part of the Milking Systems Technician Accreditation Scheme (MSTA), this acquisition by GEA means we are well placed to assist and partner in our customers’ progression in the dairy industry.”

South West Dairy Services will retain its branding.