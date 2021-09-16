South West's Davlea Holstein herd wins major award

The Davlea herd from the South West has been crowned this year’s winner of an award which recognises the most outstanding Holstein herd in the country.

Presented at UK Dairy Day on Wednesday 15 September, Holstein UK's Premier Herd Award recognises the best herds across the United Kingdom.

The 140-head Davlea herd, run by Ian Davies and son Max, has also been crowned Champion Small Herd in their region consistently since 2017.

The herd was established by Ian’s father Bryn in the 1970s, and the farm was initially based in Sussex but it is now settled in Somerset following a relocation in 2004.

The herd are all year round calving and have access to grazing during the summer months, with TMR all year round.

Around 300 acres is farmed with a mixture of owned and rented land and contract-grown maize with an aim to produce healthy and balanced cows with quality udders.

The Davlea herd are currently averaging over 10,000kg at 4.12% butterfat and 3.29% protein.

With prominent families including Alicia, Ashlyn, Loana, Lulu, Pledge and Raven, classification is an integral part of the family's business.

There are currently 60 EX and 80 VG animals in the herd and the Davies’s have seen success on the show circuit and in previous herds competitions.

A major highlight for the herd was winning the National Holstein Show at UK Dairy Day in 2018 with Davlea Bradnick Alicia, as well as taking home the Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor titles.

National Premier Herd Judge, and 2019 winner, David Wright of the Berryholme herd, visited the Davies.

"The winning herd was phenomenal," he said. "They were my type of cows with a stamp of high class udders, balanced dairy frames and great feet and legs throughout with lots of outstanding individuals too."