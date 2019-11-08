Specialist flood rescue teams on standby to help farmers

RSPCA flood teams are specially trained to respond to livestock and animals in need during flooding

Specialist emergency rescue teams are on standby to rescue trapped livestock as almost 150 flood alerts and flood warnings are issued across the country.

The government’s Flood Information Service has issued six severe flood warnings, all for the River Don in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

It has also issued out 111 flood warnings and 113 alerts across England and Natural Resources Wales has issued five flood alerts in Wales.

Fran Lowe, from the Environment Agency (EA), has told the public to take them seriously as they represent 'a threat to life'.







“Respond immediately and get out of any place affected by a severe flood warning,”she said.

To help farmers and livestock keepers in these areas, the RSPCA has a team of around 60 officers - trained to work in fast water and contaminated water - to rescue both people and animals.

Due to the expected heavy rain over the next couple of days falling on already saturated ground, the charity has put the water rescue team on standby until Monday 11 November.

Inspector Jason Finch - the charity’s national water rescue coordinator - said: “Our control centre will inform our water rescue coordinators in the regions of any flood-related incidents so they can monitor and respond where necessary.

“Our teams are specially trained to respond to animals in need during flooding and we’d urge any members of the public who are concerned for the welfare of animals - whether pets, livestock or wildlife - due to flooding to contact our emergency 24-hour hotline on 0300 1234 999.

“We’d also like to remind other emergency services and agencies that we’re here to help with any animal rescues.”

The charity advises farmers to ensure livestock stay safe in harsh weather conditions, including periods of wet weather which can lead to flooding.

It urges keepers to ensure they can be contacted in an emergency by attaching contact details to gates where livestock are kept.

Moving livestock and horses to high ground and ensuring there is emergency feed and water supplies is also a good measure, the RSPCA says.

Mr Finch added: “Make sure you have a plan so that you know how to get your animals out of danger if the worst was to happen and you found yourself caught up in flooding.

“Floodwater can rise very quickly so if there is a flood warning in your area then act early and put your flood plan into action.

“Don’t put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and call us for help in an emergency.”