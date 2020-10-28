Specific egg batches may have salmonella, FSA warns

Precautionary advice has been issued to consumers who have purchased a specific batch of British Lion eggs which may be contaminated with salmonella.

In a statement released on Tuesday (27 October), the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said specific eggs from certain stores may be contaminated.

The eggs affected were sold in some selected stores in England and Wales only, the body explained.

Affected retailers include Sainbury's, Aldi and Asda.

(Photo: Food Standards Agency)

Affected eggs can be identified by the batch code and the best before date stamped on the eggshell.

The FSA said the eggs affected were in batch '1UK15270'.

"A very small number of eggs may be contaminated with salmonella, due to it being found in the environment," the agency said.

(Photo: Food Standards Agency)

"The eggshell surface might also be contaminated.

"Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."

As a precaution, consumers have been advised to thoroughly cook the eggs from the selected stores and products, this means the egg yolks and whites should not be eaten runny.

The FSA said this would eliminate salmonella and avoid risk of illness.