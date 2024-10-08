Spike in quad bike thefts leads to call for farms to boost security

A rise in quad bike and ATV thefts have impacted farmers in the past month, with spikes seen in the East and South East of England in particular.

Farmers are being urged to increase security this autumn as new data from NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) reveals an uptick in thefts.

Intelligence shows that the East and South East of England saw increases in ATVs being stolen during the month of September.

However, there are concerns that thieves could travel the length and breadth of the country to scope out and steal these valuable vehicles.

In 2023, quad bike and ATV theft reported to NFU Mutual cost an estimated £3.2m, up 9% compared to the previous year.

But NFU Mutual and the NRCU said today (8 October) they were concerned that a recent spike in thefts could affect more farmers this autumn.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said: “The very nature of farmland makes these vehicles essential to farmers’ ability to get around their fields and effectively complete work, making a theft highly disruptive.

“It’s not just the unnerving feeling that criminals have staked out and targeted the farmyard, often where the family home is too, but the worry that the thieves will return in the weeks that follow.

“In fact, we’ve seen several incidents where criminals have revisited rural locations previously targeted to steal the replacement ATV or quad bikes, which is extremely concerning."

To help prevent quad bike and ATV thefts, both organisations said it was vital for farmers to remove keys when not in use and store the vehicle securely out of sight.

Mechanical devices, such as steering brake/lock or wheel clamp, can also act as visible and physical deterrents to thieves.

Tracking devices and immobilisers are often GPS enabled with alarms and alerts that will can send messages informing if a vehicle is being tampered with.

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, who leads the NRCU, said a high demand linked with common poor security on ATVs continued to make these a highly desirable machine for thieves.

He said: “Alongside NFU Mutual and Police figures indicating a rise in quad bike thefts, we’re moving into earlier dark nights that make it easier to steal ATVs from farms.

“I would ask farmers across the UK to remain vigilant, check security lights and cameras are working as well as keep gates closed – these are simple but we know effective measures.

“Lastly and I would argue crucially, if you are not part of your local Rural Watch scheme you really need to be."