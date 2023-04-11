Spike in UK tactor registrations during March 2023

There was a 12.5% increase in the number of UK tractor registrations last month, according to newly published figures, the highest monthly figure in years.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that there were 2,223 tractor sales in the UK over the course of March 2023.

This is an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the same month in 2022, the association explained in its latest online update.

For the year to date, 3,354 tractors have so far been registered. At the end of 2022, 11,580 machines had been registered.

The AEA said: "It remains to be seen whether the upturn is just a short-term one or if it indicates that supply chain disruptions are beginning to ease."

Tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator.