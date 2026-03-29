Spring surge in farm-linked illnesses prompts public health warning

Farm visits this Easter could carry a higher risk of infection, health officials have warned, as spring sees a sharp rise in farm-linked illness outbreaks.

The warning comes as thousands of families prepare to visit open farms and lambing events over the holiday period.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that the vast majority of outbreaks occur at this time of year. In 2024, 21 of 24 cryptosporidiosis outbreaks linked to farm visits—nearly nine in ten—took place between March and May.

Farm animals can carry harmful bacteria and parasites, including Cryptosporidium parvum and E. coli O157, which can be passed to humans through contact with animals, their droppings or contaminated surfaces such as gates and fences.

Young children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, although anyone can become unwell.

UKHSA stressed that hand sanitiser is not a substitute for proper hygiene, urging visitors to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals and before eating.

Jennifer Taylor, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said farm visits remain “enjoyable and educational”, but warned they “do carry a risk of picking up infections from animals or the farm environment”.

She said infections can be picked up from animals or contaminated areas even when hands appear clean.

“Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water immediately after touching animals or their surroundings, before eating, and at the end of your visit is the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection,” she said.

“Hand gels or wipes are not a substitute for proper hand washing.”

Visitors are also urged to clean footwear and pushchair wheels before leaving farms and to wash their hands again afterwards.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday manager at LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), said safe visits depend on good hygiene.

“The key is thorough handwashing with soap and running water immediately after touching animals or their enclosures, and always before eating,” she said, adding that adults should supervise children to ensure it is done properly.

Health officials also advise visitors to eat only in designated areas, avoid touching their face around animals, and ensure children do not put hands or objects in their mouths while on farms.

Anyone who develops diarrhoea, vomiting or stomach pain within two weeks of a visit is urged to contact their GP or NHS 111. Those affected should stay away from work, school or childcare until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

Alongside infection risks linked to animals, UKHSA is also warning of increased tick activity as warmer weather sets in.

Ticks, commonly found in grassy and wooded areas, can carry infections including Lyme disease and, in rare cases, tick-borne encephalitis.

There were 1,581 laboratory-confirmed cases of Lyme disease in the UK in 2024, including 239 in the South West, highlighting the importance of awareness for those visiting rural areas this spring.

UKHSA warned that tick activity is highest between April and July, although ticks can be present throughout the year.

People are advised to stick to clearly defined paths, wear clothing that covers exposed skin, use insect repellent and check themselves, children and pets for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Ticks should be removed promptly using fine-tipped tweezers or a specialist tool, pulling upwards steadily before cleaning the bite area.

A spreading “bullseye” rash can be a sign of Lyme disease, although not all cases present this symptom. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue and nerve-related issues.

Health officials are urging people not to ignore symptoms, warning that early treatment is key to preventing more serious illness.