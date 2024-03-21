SRUC awarded £300,000 to support farming's net zero goals

Researchers at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) have been awarded nearly £300,000 to support goals in meeting net zero targets for land use and farming.

The three-year project will be delivered by the land-based college, building on its previous studies to identify the most promising tech for adoption on farm.

This previous research assessed their feasibility and acceptance within the farming industry, and their suitability for application within England’s diverse farm context.

The work underpins Defra’s decarbonisation plans for agriculture and agroforestry, which seeks to go net zero by 2050.

SRUC's new project will build on this evidence base and provide a basis for informing agriculture’s role within the Seventh Carbon Budget from 2034 and beyond.

Project lead Andrew Barnes said: “I’m delighted that our work and expertise with Defra has been recognised in this way, allowing us to help inform future policy development for the farming sector.

“It represents the standing that our research team - Michael Macleod, Vera Eory and Dan Fletcher, along with UKCEH and NIAB - have with key players shaping the future of agricultural support and net zero strategy.”

SRUC's project will run for three years with an option to extend as policy needs develop.

It comes after a new consortium received over £6 million from the government to help tackle greenhouse gas emissions from land use and agriculture.

The Land Use for Net Zero (LUNZ) Hub will provide the government with evidence around land use, from renewable energy to soil carbon and green finance, to help net zero by 2050.

The consortium, which has received £6.25m is funding, is co-led led by the James Hutton Institute, Aberystwyth University and the University of Leicester.