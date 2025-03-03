SRUC mulls closing campus building amid 'significant challenges'

A Scotland Rural College (SRUC) campus could see its main building close down, as well as the discontinuation of a course, due to 'significant financial challenges'.

The land-based college has begun consultation with staff on its proposal to close Elmwood's main building, which has previously cost £1.2m a year to run.

The facility, based in Fife, was originally designed for 1,500 students, but currently has just 310 enrolled full-time students.

Under SRUC's proposal, Elmwood House and its horticulture facilities would remain open and gamekeeping courses would continue to be offered.

However, animal care courses at the campus would be scrapped, the college explained in a statement on the matter.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal of SRUC said: “We are committed to Elmwood, but the campus has run at a loss, with the structurally compromised main building previously costing up to £1.2m a year to run.

"To ensure a sustainable campus model that is fit for purpose, we have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.

"We do not anticipate that any current students will be affected by this proposed change, but any student who has not fully completed their one-year programme by the end of the 2024-25 academic year will be supported to achieve this."

"Animal care will still be offered as a subject at SRUC and those wishing to progress to the next level of study will have the opportunity to do so at another campus."

Professor Powell said the proposals would enable SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region in 'a financially sustainable way'.

"It is vital that our teaching is delivered in a way that is financially sustainable, particularly when SRUC – like a number of education institutions throughout the country – is facing significant financial challenges," he said.