SRUC offers chance to run 130ha dairy farm with low start-up costs

Scotland’s Rural College has opened applications for a potentially career-defining opportunity to run a well-established dairy farm with minimal upfront costs.

The 130-hectare Acrehead farm, located near SRUC’s Barony campus in Dumfries and Galloway, is now open for a five to ten year arrangement.

The initiative by the land-based college is designed to attract emerging or early-career farmers looking for their next step in the industry.

Applicants will be required to submit a business plan, with the successful candidate earning a share of the milk cheque based on performance.

While the contractor will manage the farm operations and participate in knowledge exchange, SRUC will retain responsibility for the condition and legal compliance of the site and will provide the herd and machinery.

“This new venture is a unique opportunity and we’re proud to be able to support the future of farming by making SRUC land available to the farmers of tomorrow,” said Wayne Powell, principal of SRUC.

“If you’re a knowledgeable farming entrepreneur seeking a new opportunity, or a farmer early on in their career, ready to take on the rarely available chance of a next step up, we would like to hear from you.”

Acrehead farm includes highly productive grassland yielding up to 12t/ha of dry matter, along with the infrastructure to support a 210-cow herd.

Facilities include overwintering accommodation, a milking parlour, plant, and nearby housing.

Interested candidates can register their interest with the Scottish Land Matching Service, with the deadline set for midnight on 11 May.

SRUC aims to announce the successful applicant at this year’s Royal Highland Show on 19 June.