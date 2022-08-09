SRUC showcases dairy sector's green innovation during ministerial visit

The role of cutting-edge green innovation in the dairy sector has been showcased to Scotland’s Business Minister during a visit to Dumfries and Galloway.

In a tour of the Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Barony Campus, Ivan McKee MSP was given an update on the Digital Dairy Chain, officially launched earlier this summer.

Professor Richard Dewhurst explained how the £21m project, funded by the UK government, would create jobs and boost the economy of south west Scotland and Cumbria.

The digital dairy project aims to create 600 new jobs, and is expected to generate an additional £60m a year for a region which produces nearly two billion litres of milk a year.

As well as helping to decarbonise the dairy industry, the project will help to develop and retain a skilled workforce in the area to create new products and new ways of working.

During the MSP's visit, Rachael Wakefield from Censis, one of the project partners, demonstrated the company’s advanced sensor technology for the dairy sector.

In a tour organised by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), the Minister was also given the lowdown on the Dairy Nexus.

This is a planned £8m facility jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments as part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, which aims to decarbonise the dairy sector.

Mr McKee hailed the project for spearheading advanced, sustainable dairy production in Scotland, in turn supporting the country's emissions targets.

“The Scottish government’s Borderlands Deal supports the Barony Campus' ambition to be a world-renowned centre for low carbon innovation ensuring Scotland transitions towards a net zero future, with all regions achieving their potential.”

Prof Powell added the dairy project was 'hugely exciting and transformational' for the college and Scotland as a whole.

"Innovation is vital if Scotland is to meet targets on net zero and job creation," he said.

"Projects like the Digital Dairy Chain and Dairy Nexus are outstanding examples of how SRUC is helping to lead the way in the green economic recovery.”