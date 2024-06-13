Staff at New Holland's Essex tractor factory suspend strike

Pay strikes by more than 500 workers employed by New Holland's tractor factory in Basildon have been called off following a new pay offer.

Unite the union, which represents the workers, said earlier this month the strike action was over the machinery company's ‘broken pay promise'.

Workers at the plant undertook a total of ten days of strike action during the course of May, which impacted tractor production.

But in a new update issued on Thursday (13 June), the union said new strikes had been suspended to allow workers to ballot on a new pay offer.

It means industrial action scheduled for 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 June will now not take place.

If the offer is rejected by the membership, fresh strike action will be announced again, Unite confirmed.

Unite regional officer, Michelle Cook said: “As a sign of good faith, Unite has suspended strike action at CNH to allow workers to vote on the new offer.

"If rejected, industrial action will resume until an acceptable offer is put forward.”