Staff at New Holland's Essex tractor factory to strike again

Pay strikes by more than 500 workers employed by New Holland's tractor factory in Basildon will continue throughout June, it has been confirmed.

Unite the union, which represents the workers, said the fresh strike action was over the machinery company's ‘broken pay promise'.

Workers at the plant undertook a total of ten days of strike action last month.

The new strikes are set to 'severely compromise' the supply of New Holland tractors from the sixty-year-old factory, which are shipped across the world.

Concerns are centred on the company reneging on an agreement struck in 2022, stating pay increases would be calculated by the average rate of inflation over the year.

CNH Group, which owns New Holland, is instead offering 4% for 2024, rather than the 7.4% it should be under the original agreement.

For 2025, the company is offering the rate of inflation as of December 2024.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said CNH would "not get away with its broken pay promises".

She said: "It is making massive profits and the only reason the company is reneging on the deal is out and out corporate greed.

"No amount of double-dealing or attempts to undermine the strikes will work, CNH Basildon workforce will not back down and they have the full power of Unite supporting them.”

The new strike action will take place on 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 June.